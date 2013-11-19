(Updates with details of incident)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER Nov 18 Two miners who died in a gold and
silver mine in Colorado over the weekend were killed when they
were exposed to fatal levels of carbon monoxide following an
explosion, federal safety officials said on Monday.
At least 19 other miners were sickened in the incident in
the Revenue-Virginius mine in Ouray County in southwestern
Colorado early on Sunday morning. All have since been released
from two area hospitals.
Amy Louviere, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Mine Safety and
Health Administration, said it was not yet clear if the
explosion was set off intentionally as part of a blasting
operation or was an accident.
Louviere said according to preliminary information it
appeared that after the explosives were detonated one of the
miners entered the area and did not come back out.
"When he did not emerge, the shift foreman went in to search
for him," she said. "Eventually they were both found by other
miners working in the area, and those miners immediately
evacuated the mine."
Mine rescue teams entered the mine and found the bodies of
the two men, she said, detecting fatal levels of carbon monoxide
inside the mine during the recovery operation.
Louviere said the agency would conduct a thorough
investigation and ordered the mine operator to submit a plan for
rescue teams to re-enter the mine to determine if it was
properly ventilated and that all harmful gases had been removed.
The facility, about 330 miles (531 km) southwest of Denver,
is owned by Star Mine Operations, LLC of Denver. A spokesman
could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.
The Colorado Division of Reclamation Mining and Safety,
which regulates environmental impacts at state mines, said in a
statement that Star Mine obtained a permit to mine silver, gold
and sulfide materials in February.
"All mining at the site is conducted underground via drill
and blast methods," the statement said.
The facility was last inspected in September to certify that
an underground ore-processing mill complied with state
regulations, the agency said.
The dead men were identified as Colorado residents Nick
Cappanno, 34, and Rick Williams, 59.
The Revenue-Virginius mine was first claimed in the 19th
century, and is located at an elevation of 12,000 feet (3,700
meters) along the so-called Governor Basin in the rugged San
Juan Mountains.
