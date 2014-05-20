BRIEF-Imprimis Pharmaceuticals enters into agreements with two accredited investors
* Agreements for a registered direct placement of 1.3 million shares of common stock at a price of $2.40 per share
May 20 Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton on Tuesday signed into law legislation to finance more than $1 billion in capital improvement projects with bonds and cash.
The measures authorize $846 million of general obligation bonds and allocate $200 million in cash for dozens of projects for universities, public safety, transportation, economic development and others.
A state spokesman said plans for selling the bonds were just in the beginning phase.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
BRUSSELS, March 22 The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem did not criticise any particular country or region, his spokesman said after Dijsselbloem's remarks, seen as negative towards southern Europe, sparked calls for his resignation.
March 22 Mitiska REIM, a real estate investment and fund management firm, said on Wednesday it hired four people in its European investment team.