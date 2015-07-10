By Howard Schneider
MINNEAPOLIS, July 10
MINNEAPOLIS, July 10 It is too early to tell how
a recent round of tax hikes and a minimum wage increase will
play out in Minnesota, a state where liberal and conservative
forces have often swapped control and policies.
But the state's experience may give pause to a crowded field
of Republican presidential hopefuls who largely swear by tax
cuts and small government as a recipe for prosperity.
Judged by those standards this state on the Canadian border
should be a train wreck in process.
Instead, Democratic Governor Mark Dayton's Minnesota could
become a touchstone in the national debate over how to bolster
the middle class - an example of how solid growth and low
unemployment can coexist with some of the highest income and
corporate tax rates in the country.
Born into family wealth but a left-leaning Democrat by
temperament, Dayton said in an interview that, to him, one fix
for income inequality was pretty obvious: take some from the
better off and spread it around.
"The wealthiest pay a smaller percentage of local tax than
anyone, all the way down to the bottom," Dayton told Reuters.
"From a tax equity standpoint I felt an additional two percent
on the wealthiest two percent was appropriate."
The $2 billion that the state raised by pushing its top
income tax rate to 9.85 percent in 2013 helped wipe out a budget
deficit and fund a tax cut for middle income families. The
income tax imposed by most U.S. states on local residents comes
on top of federal taxes, and the increase in Minnesota made its
top tax rate the fourth highest in the country.(Graphic: the
Minnesota formula: link.reuters.com/juj25w)
A minimum wage rise approved in 2014 boosted pay for the
working poor and linked future increases to inflation. When the
tax hike generated a surplus, Dayton argued to spend the money
on early childhood education rather than scale back the taxes -
and persuaded a divided state legislature to go along.
The 2016 presidential election is likely to be shaped by
debate over just such policies, and whether they might be an
answer to deepening income inequality and stagnant middle and
lower class incomes.
Democratic front runner Hillary Clinton has not laid out an
economic plan yet and most potential Republican contenders
oppose income redistribution and advocate tax and spending cuts.
One of them, Scott Walker, governor of neighboring
Wisconsin, has pushed through $2 billion in tax cuts, weakened
unions and is now proposing more spending cuts in education and
health.
Yet so far, Wisconsin has lagged the nation and its neighbor
in job creation and economic growth.
Minnesota's jobless rate has fallen to 3.8 percent, well
below the national average of 5.3 percent. It bounced back quick
from the recession and companies, such as Amazon, have
pressed ahead with expansions plans there.
Analysts on the left have taken note.
The 2016 race "is going to be 'trickle down' versus 'middle
out,'" said David Madland, director of economic policy at the
Center for American Progress, a think tank in Washington with
close ties to the Democratic party. "Minnesota is a perfect
example of the middle class economics story."
SOLID AND STEADY
Politically, the state is known for its sharp contrasts, its
choice of public officials ranging from the Midwestern social
liberalism of former vice presidents Walter Mondale and Hubert
Humphrey to Tea Party firebrand and former lawmaker Michele
Bachmann.
The state's economy, in contrast, has been steady and
predictable, with a solid industrial base, a legacy agricultural
sector, and a prominent group of companies headquartered there.
That includes Target Corp., the national retailer built
by Dayton's family. The unemployment rate since at least the
mid-1970s typically runs two percentage points below the
national average. Median family income, at almost $60,000, is
more than 10 percent above the national level.
The state has gone through growth spurts where it
outperformed the country and spells where it has lagged. But
high taxes have never proved a permanent drag.
Still, the national trend in recent years has been in favor
of tax cuts. Over the last decade states have cut income and
corporate taxes twice as often as they hiked them, according to
data from the National Association of State Budget Officers.
Those, including California, that have recently hiked income
taxes have typically put fixed expiry dates on the increase to
make them politically palatable.
At least in recent years, "Minnesota has been the outlier,"
said Jared Walczak, a policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.
Beth Kadoun, head of tax policy at the Minnesota Chamber of
Commerce, said the jury on Dayton's policies was still out.
"I don't think we've seen the impact. We had a strong 2013.
Look at 2014. Do we continue to outpace?" Kadoun said.
Minnesota's economy grew 1.4 percent last year, above the
Midwest average, but below the 2.2 percent national rate. Wage
growth remains weak despite low unemployment.
The chamber and other business groups have opposed the tax
hikes and continue to push back against parts of the governor's
agenda, including the indexation of the minimum wage.
But Dayton said his state's record at least proves that
taxes don't necessarily destroy growth.
In fact, tax cuts have backfired in Wisconsin and Kansas,
where Republican governor Sam Brownback cut income taxes only to
reverse course and raise other levies as a budget deficit
ballooned.
"During this period where other states have been cutting
taxes we have held our own and in the last couple of years have
done better," Dayton said. "It works for us."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by David Chance and
Tomasz Janowski)