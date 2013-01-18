NEW YORK Jan 17 U.S. Mint has suspended sales of its 2013 American Eagle silver bullion coins after running out of stock due to soaring demand for the newly minted coins in the first two weeks of the year.

Sales will resume on or about the week of Jan. 28 after the U.S. Mint has replenished its inventory, it said in an email to authorized dealers on Thursday. (Reporting By Josephine Mason; Editing by Gary Hill)