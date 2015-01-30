(Updating to add table and detail in 6th and 7th para)
NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales in
January rose from December but were the lowest for that month since 2008, as a
rally in prices discouraged collector buying in what is typically a period of
peak demand, data showed on Friday.
The U.S. Mint sold 81,000 ounces of gold bullion coins this month, down from
91,500 ounces in the first month of last year and the lowest since 2008 when
26,000 ounces were sold.
Sales were still more than four times December's total of 18,000 ounces.
Silver also had a slow start to the year, with 5.53 million ounces sold in
January, more than double December's total but the lowest for January since
2010.
U.S. sales tend to be highly seasonal, with the strongest performance at the
start of the year as investors seek the most-recent mintage, and the fourth
quarter usually being the quietest of the year.
Spot bullion had its best month in three years as the oil and base
metals rout and the euro-zone instability have reignited its appeal to investors
even as the dollar remains strong and the U.S. Federal Reserve reins in its
years-long stimulus program.
On Friday, spot gold XAU= rose 2 percent to $1,281 an ounce and was up 8
percent for the month, its biggest increase since January 2012.
The Mint didn't sell any platinum coins for a third straight month.
Below are year-to-date coin sales (all figures in ounces):
Gold Silver
2015 2014 2015 2014
January 81,000 91,500 5,530,000 4,775,000
February 31,000 3,750,000
March 21,000 5,354,000
April 38,500 3,569,000
May 35,500 3,988,500
June 48,500 2,692,000
July 30,000 1,975,000
August 25,000 2,087,500
September 58,000 4,140,000
October 67,500 5,790,000
November 60,000 3,426,000
December 18,000 2,459,000
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Alden Bentley)