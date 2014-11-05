NEW YORK Nov 5 The U.S. Mint said on Wednesday
it has temporarily sold out of its American Eagle silver bullion
coins following "tremendous" demand in the past several weeks.
In a statement sent to its biggest U.S. coin wholesalers,
the U.S. Mint says it will continue to produce 2014-dated coins.
The Mint will advise when additional inventory will become
available for sale without providing further details.
The announcement has not been made available to the public,
but a U.S. Mint spokesman confirmed that it has sent the
statement to its authorized participants.
A sharp break in gold prices to their lowest in more than
four years last week has unleashed a surge in demand for silver
and gold coins in North America and Europe.
(Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Nick Zieminski)