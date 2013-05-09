JERSEY CITY, N.J. May 9 The winner of this fall's Miss America pageant will take her victory walk to a different tune now that the show's iconic theme song, which begins "There she is, Miss America," has been silenced by a lawsuit.

Organizers said on Thursday that a replacement song has not yet been selected for the Sept. 15 pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which will be broadcast live by ABC television.

Since 1955, the song "Miss America" has been part of the beauty pageant. But it is being dropped this year after the widow of songwriter Bernie Wayne filed a federal lawsuit in April 2012 accusing the pageant of using it without a proper license in both 2011 and 2012.

Wayne wrote "Miss America" while sitting in a barber's chair in New York City, he told the Press of Atlantic City in 1990. Born in Paterson, New Jersey, the song writer also wrote the 1950s hit "Blue Velvet". He died in 1993 in California.

The Miss America Organization's interim president, Sharon Pearce, said on Thursday that moving this year's pageant back to New Jersey after eight years in Las Vegas "will mark the return of a great American tradition that began in Atlantic City in 1921." (Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Leslie Gevirtz)