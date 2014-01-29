WASHINGTON Jan 28 The U.S. Missile Defense
Agency should consider redesigning a key part of its
ground-based missile defense system after a series of test
failures in recent years, the Pentagon's chief arms tester said
in a new report due to be released Wednesday.
"The flight test failures that have occurred during the past
three years raise questions regarding the robustness of the
Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV)," said the report, referring
to the Raytheon Co-built part of the rocket used to hit
enemy missiles and destroy them on impact.
Michael Gilmore, the Pentagon's director of operational test
and evaluation (DOT&E), said the agency should redo the
intercept test that failed last July and consider whether to
redesign the "kill vehicle" and shore it up against failure.
Boeing Co manages the Pentagon's program to deal with
long-range missile threats, while Raytheon and Orbital Sciences
Corp build the interceptors and rockets used by the
system.
Gilmore's report, which circulated in Washington on Tuesday
ahead of Wednesday's release, drew praise from two groups that
closely track developments on the Ground-based Midcourse Defense
(GMD) system designed by Boeing Co.
"It appears that DOT&E has finally come to the conclusion
that the GMD interceptors ... may be so flawed that a complete
redesign is required," said Kingston Reif, with the nonprofit
Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.
He said neither of the two current versions of the so-called
"kill vehicle" designed by Raytheon, had seen a successful
flight intercept test since 2008.
Reif said Gilmore's latest report raised questions about the
Boeing-run missile defense system, and Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel's plan to build and deploy 14 more existing ground based
interceptors, which have the older "kill vehicles," in Alaska at
a cost of $1 billion.
Riki Ellison, founder of the Missile Defense Advocacy
Alliance, said redesigning the "kill vehicle" was "worth the
time and investment it will take to create it, develop it and
test it," given America's need to defend against possible enemy
missile attacks.
He said he expects the Pentagon's fiscal 2015 budget plan to
ask for $560 million in funding over the next five years to
develop a new kill vehicle, with an eye to starting their use in
2019. Additional funding would be needed to upgrade and fix the
existing interceptors in the meantime, he added.
"It is the right thing to do the due diligence, effort and
engineering to make this missile as good as our nation can with
today's technologies and research," Ellison said.
Nuclear-armed Russia says it fears a Western anti-missile
shield in Europe is meant to undermine its security, upsetting
the post-Cold War strategic balance. Efforts to turn years of
confrontation over the issue into cooperation have failed.