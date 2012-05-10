BRIEF-State Street reports 9.34 pct passive stake in Ford Motor
* State Street reports 9.34 percent passive stake in Ford Motor Co as of December 31 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2lGywmj Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 10 The United States destroyed a target missile near Hawaii in the first successful test of a new Raytheon Co interceptor designed for an anti-missile shield in Europe, a witness told Reuters.
"The U.S. Navy lit up the sky, knocking out the target missile," said Riki Ellison, a prominent missile-defence advocate who observed the test from a missile range facility on the Hawaiian island of Kauai late on Wednesday.
Richard Lehner, a spokesman for the Pentagon's Missile Defense Agency, said he could not yet confirm a successful test. (Reporting By Jim Wolf; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* American Airlines' pilot union leaders approved a no-confidence vote against CEO Doug Parker and his management team - Bloomberg Source text for Eikon: [http://bloom.bg/2lcIWJZ] Further company coverage:
* Graphic on Nigeria oil output http://tmsnrt.rs/2j4spa2 (Adds losses to oil militancy)