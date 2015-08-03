Aug 3 A Special Olympics athlete from Albania was found in good condition in Northern California on Monday, two days after he had been reported missing in Los Angeles, police said.

Andi Gusmari, a 44-year-old bowler, walked into a Hayward police station at about 1:30 a.m. PDT (0830 GMT), said Los Angeles police officer Rosario Herrera.

"We don't have information on how he traveled to Hayward," about 350 miles (560 km) from Los Angeles, Herrera said.

Gusmari was last seen at the University of Southern California on Saturday, and became separated from his coach and the rest of the Albanian delegation, Los Angeles police said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Special Olympics reported Gusmari missing on Saturday night after a bed check, Herrera said.

The Special Olympics World Games were held from July 25 to Aug. 2 in Los Angeles. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Scott Malone and Mohammad Zargham)