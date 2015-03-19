March 19 The Mississippi Gaming Commission on Thursday renewed the license of Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada to sell slot machines in the state, saying it did not base its decision on press reports about allegations of bribery in the Philippines.

Okada told the commission that the press reports, including those by Reuters and Japan's Asahi newspaper about payments now being investigated by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, were based on "misunderstandings." (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Biloxi)