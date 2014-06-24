(Updates with KFC hoax statement)
By Colleen Jenkins
June 24 A story involving a disfigured
3-year-old Mississippi girl whose family said they were asked to
leave a KFC restaurant because her appearance was scaring
customers, has been found to be a hoax, according to a spokesman
for the fried chicken franchise.
Despite that, the company said it will honor a pledge to
donate $30,000 toward the girl's medical bills to repair her
deeply scarred and partially paralyzed face.
The family of Victoria Wilcher said she visited a KFC outlet
in Jackson, Mississippi, with her grandmother in May and staff
told them her appearance was frightening other costumers.
"Like the rest of America, the KFC family has been moved by
the story of Victoria's injuries and recovery," KFC spokesman
Rick Maynard said in an emailed statement.
"After the alleged incident was reported to us, two
investigations took place, including one by an independent
investigator. Neither revealed any evidence that the incident
occurred, and we consider the investigation closed," he said.
An unidentified source cited by the Laurel Leader-Call
newspaper in Mississippi disputed the family's claim on Monday.
The person said the child and her grandmother could not be seen
on surveillance videos from two KFC locations and records showed
no orders matching the food the grandmother said she ordered.
KFC said the franchise had hired a consultant to investigate
the Wilcher case after being unable to verify it.
The child was attacked by three of her grandfather's pit
bulls in April, according to the Clarion-Ledger newspaper.
The family has received offers for free surgeries for
Victoria and more than $135,000 in donations as word of the
alleged KFC incident spread.
A message posted on a Facebook page run by Victoria's aunt
said the newspaper got the story wrong.
"I promise it's not a hoax," the message said. "I have
personally watched this family go without to provide for
Victoria. They have not and would not do anything to hurt
Victoria in any way."
(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and David Adams; editing by Gunna
Dickson)