CHICAGO Dec 28 Rapidly rising floodwaters
brought barge traffic to a near standstill on the middle section
of the Mississippi River on Monday, halting shipments of goods
such as soybeans, concrete and road salt, government officials
and traders said.
The deadly storms have killed more than 40 people in
flooding and tornadoes, snarling air and road traffic during one
of the busiest travel times of the year.
The rain and snowfall were washing into Midwestern rivers,
making it dangerous to operate barges and almost impossible to
load them, barge traders said.
The Mississippi River at St. Louis was expected to rise to
nearly 45 feet (13.7 metres) by Thursday, which would be the
second-highest crest after the record of 49.58 feet (15 metres)
on Aug. 1, 1993, according to the National Weather Service.
The river by Tuesday was likely to rise to 38 feet (11.6
metres), when the U.S. Coast Guard could decide to close the
municipal harbor at St. Louis, said Sean Haley, a public affairs
officer at the Coast Guard.
"We're continually monitoring the rivers of the Mississippi,
Missouri and Illinois rivers. They're at very high flood
levels," Haley said.
Several locks and dams north of St. Louis were already
closed for seasonal maintenance. Further closures of locks south
of St. Louis because of floodwaters were possible, said Amanda
Kruse, a public affairs specialist at the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers, which oversees U.S. locks and dams.
The flooding was already increasing costs. Exporters along
the U.S. Gulf Coast boosted their bids for soybeans by nearly 10
cents per bushel to the highest levels in 1-1/2 months on Monday
because of the lack of barge traffic that left the shippers
short of supplies.
"It's a mess. There's not going to be any activity," a
Minnesota-based barge trader said.
But the waters were likely to recede as quickly as they
rose, making the delays relatively short-lived, officials said.
