April 12 About 12,000 people were evacuated from
a Missouri stadium after a gas odor was reported on Friday
evening, but no leak was detected, St. Louis fire officials and
gas utility The Laclede Group Inc. said.
The crowd funneled out of the Edward Jones Dome, the home of
the St. Louis Rams National Football League team, after about 9
p.m. local time (0200 GMT), the gas utility and the St. Louis
Fire Department said in a statement.
Two people were treated at the scene and one was sent to
hospital, all with unspecified injuries, it said.
People attending a beauty convention began leaving on their
own after they got whiffs of the smell of burning plastic and
then gas, local media reported.
Fire officials also ordered people away from the downtown
building for at least an hour while Laclede ran tests which
ultimately found no natural gas leak, fire officials and the
company said.
"We don't know what the source is but we do know it's not
natural gas," said Jenny Gobble, a Laclede spokeswoman.
