By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, Mo.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Dec 19 People have tossed gold
and silver pieces into Salvation Army holiday kettles but a gold
tooth found this week in Kansas City was a local first, an
organization leader said on Friday.
"It's the whole tooth, with the root and everything," said
Rick Carroll, who is in charge of the Salvation Army in the
northern portion of Kansas City. "It really looks strange."
Carroll said he has never heard of a gold tooth being
donated in Kansas City during his 26 years with the charitable
organization. Gold bars and coins, silver pieces, diamond rings
and wedding rings occasionally do land in the kettles, he said.
Carroll said gold in the tooth is estimated to be worth
about $100 but will be kept for a while in case it was put into
the kettle by accident.
"What happens is that somebody may have a tooth in their
pocket and reach in the pocket to throw all the change in the
bucket," Carroll said. "We get that with car keys and house
keys. It happens more often than you think."
If nobody claims the tooth, the gold will be sold and the
proceeds kept for a holiday fund-raising drive that is about
$50,000 behind pace in reaching its $2 million goal for the
Kansas City area, Carroll said.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Mary
Wisniewski and Christian Plumb)