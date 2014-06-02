KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 2 A fully clothed mannequin wearing a President Barack Obama mask was discovered hanging by a rope from a highway overpass in the Kansas City area on Monday, police said.

Interstate 70 was closed down briefly while a bomb squad investigated because sheriff's deputies saw a suspicious device attached to the mannequin, said Sergeant Ronda Montgomery of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

No explosives were found on the mannequin, which was discovered on a bridge about 25 miles (40 km) east of Kansas City, Montgomery said. The mannequin was reported to the authorities around daybreak and it is unclear how long it had been hanging from the structure, she said.

A rope was used to string up the mannequin but authorities were not releasing specific details, Montgomery said, adding that the incident was still under investigation.

"We are trying to put pieces of the puzzle together, but it's early," Montgomery said. (Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Tom Brown)