Activists confront Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers outside police headquarters in Los Angeles, California November 25, 2014, following Monday's grand jury decision in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

FERGUSON, Mo. Forty-four people were arrested during a second, calmer night of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, after a grand jury declined to indict a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager in August, police said early on Wednesday.

By comparison, 61 arrests were made late Monday and into early Tuesday during a night of arson, looting, vandalism and sporadic gunfire that police countered with volleys of tear gas and smoke bombs.

