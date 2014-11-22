FERGUSON, Mo. Nov 21 Two men suspected of buying explosives they planned to detonate during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, once a grand jury decides the Michael Brown case, were arrested on Friday and charged with federal firearms offenses, a law enforcement official told Reuters.

Word of the arrests, reported by a number of media outlets Friday, came ahead of the grand jury's decision on whether the white police officer who fatally shot Brown, an unarmed black teenager, should be indicted on criminal charges. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman)