FERGUSON, Mo. Nov 24 A St. Louis Country prosecutor is expected to make an announcement later on Monday on the grand jury that has been reviewing whether to charge a Ferguson, Missouri, police officer in the August shooting of an unarmed black teen, CNN reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement source.

The grand jury has been meeting for more than three months, considering the Aug. 9 incident in which white police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Bloomberg News also reported that an announcement on the grand jury was forthcoming.

Reuters was unable to immediately confirm the reports. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Writing by Scott Malone)