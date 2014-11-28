Nov 28 Realty brokers in battered Ferguson,
Missouri, are predicting many homes could go up for sale early
next year after rioting over the August police shooting of a
black teenager appeared to put a chill on the number of active
listings.
Some homeowners are eager to leave Ferguson because of
racially charged unrest over the past three months, brokers told
Reuters. In the latest violence, stores were looted and set
ablaze after a grand jury decided on Monday not to indict
officer Darren Wilson in the shooting of Michael Brown.
"There's no question that we have people wanting to leave
because of the unrest," said Pearce Neikirk, a long-time real
estate broker in Ferguson.
A number of real estate brokers said they had expected to
see "panic selling" after the shooting ignited violence and
weeks of protests over the summer and fall.
But that didn't materialize. In fact, the number of active
listings among private sellers from August to October was down
22 percent from a year earlier at 211 houses, according to data
from MORE Realtors, which sells homes in the St. Louis area. It
was the smallest number of houses listed during that period
since at least 2009.
By comparison, the average number of active listings was
down about 7 percent on the year from January to July, prior to
the shooting. In all of St. Louis County, which includes
Ferguson, the average number of active listings was down about
12 to 13 percent on the year in the months before and after the
shootings, according to data from MORE.
It now appears prospective sellers in Ferguson are waiting
to list their properties in spring, when the residential real
estate market usually picks up, brokers said. They hope to be
able to sell at a higher price by delaying the listing a few
months.
The intense media focus on Ferguson will likely also have
shifted by then, barring any further violence, meaning fewer
negative headlines to scare off prospective buyers.
Neikirk said he was surprised the market had held up
relatively well in Ferguson. But he expects the number of home
listings early next year will climb up to 30 percent from 2014
as residents seek to leave town. He did not say how he arrived
at that figure.
"WHITE FLIGHT"
Private parties in Ferguson listed 72 homes and made eight
sales last month, down from 89 listings and 11 sales in October
2013, according to MORE Realtors. The average median sale price
last month was $66,500, up from $38,000 a year earlier.
Neikirk said the average price went up because more
expensive homes were being sold. Some potential buyers are no
longer considering Ferguson due to the protests, but others are
still attending showings, brokers said.
Ferguson has seen a stark demographic shift in recent
decades, going from an overwhelmingly white population in the
1970s to two-thirds African American today. With a population of
21,000 people, Ferguson has about 8,500 households. The median
value of owner-occupied units from 2008 to 2012 was $95,300,
according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
David Pope, an independent real estate broker, said he did
not expect to see further "white flight" from Ferguson as a
result of the riots. So far, homeowners looking to sell seem to
be mixed between white and black, Neikerk said.
Dennis Norman, a broker and partner for MORE, said
homeowners in a position to sell will watch to see if burned-out
buildings in Ferguson's business district are repaired.
If that rebuilding effort does not materialize, "that might
be when they all decide to jump on the bandwagon and get out,"
he said.
The commercial market seems likely to remain jittery, too.
Pope has been unable to find a buyer for a Ferguson building
with 12 apartment units and ground-floor retail space - even
before protesters this week smashed the windows of the retail
shops.
"If I had to sell it today, I'd probably have to give it
away," he said.
