FERGUSON, Mo. Nov 28A group of people in
Ferguson, Missouri, on Friday attempted to enter a main
thoroughfare of the St. Louis suburb to clean up stores damaged
in this week's racially charged rioting but a line of police
blocked them from entering the area.
West Florissant Avenue is home to a Walgreen Co store and
other businesses that were looted or burned on Monday after a
decision by a grand jury not to indict a white police officer in
the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager in August.
Armed with brooms and trash bags, a small group of people
tried to walk down the avenue, which has been closed to traffic
since Monday, before officers stopped them.
"There are businesses and people sectioned off from the rest
of Ferguson," said Lou Bailey, 37, a project manager. "We need
to get in there and clean up."
Ferguson, a predominantly black city of about 21,000 people
where almost all the political leaders and police are white,
became the focal point of a national debate on race relations
after police officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Michael Brown
on Aug. 9. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating possible
civil rights abuses and President Barack Obama has called for
reflection on the difficulties minorities face in the country.
The grand jury's decision on Monday not to charge Wilson
sparked protests in Ferguson and more than 100 people were taken
into custody on Monday and Tuesday nights. Buildings were
torched, stores looted and police in riot gear used tear gas to
disperse crowds.
Wilson, who was placed on administrative leave, has said he
feared for his life and acted in self-defense when he shot
Brown. Brown's family said Wilson acted with malice and should
stand trial.
SECOND QUIET MORNING
Ferguson was mostly quiet for a second day in a row after
the Thanksgiving holiday and a sunny but cold weather kept away
most protesters on Thursday. Again on Friday, there were no
demonstrations in the area around the Ferguson police
headquarters, the scene of the worst violence earlier in the
week.
Demonstrations also dwindled in major cities across the
country, where dozens of protesters were arrested after the
grand jury's decision.
The National Guard had closed off a large parking lot in
front of a Walmart store just north of Ferguson Thursday night,
as authorities anticipated the possibility of demonstrations on
Black Friday, the traditional opening of the holiday shopping
season.
Afterward, the store opened but decided to cancel Black
Friday sales and moved merchandise to other locations in the St.
Louis area, employees said. About five protesters later marched
through the store shouting slogans.
Inside another Walmart store in the nearby suburb of St.
Charles, about 75 protesters marched peacefully on Thursday to
the bemusement of bargain-hunters pushing shopping carts
brimming with goods. The group dispersed peacefully after police
ordered them to go home.
