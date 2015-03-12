March 12 The two police officers who were shot outside the Ferguson, Missouri, police station early Thursday are conscious and being treated at a local hospital, St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar told reporters.

An officer from the St. Louis County Police was shot in the shoulder and an officer from the Webster Groves Police Department was struck in the face when at least three shots rang out as the crowd protesting at the station was breaking up, Belmar said. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner and David Bailey; Editing by Toby Chopra)