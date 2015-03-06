WASHINGTON, March 6 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder told reporters on Friday that the Obama administration
will issue national guidelines urging local municipalities to
drop their use of debtors prisons like those recently detailed
in the Justice Department's investigation in Ferguson, Missouri.
Holder said President Barack Obama's task force on policing
will issue guidelines to address the practice of jailing
citizens who owe money to the city, but noted the federal
government does not have the authority to impose such a change
on local governments.
"We'll come up with guidelines that I think will change the
situation as it exists in some places and certainly in places
like Ferguson," Holder told reporters.
