(Updates to add TV tag, changes keyword for media subscribers)
June 5 A 26-year-old Army officer from the
District of Columbia was crowned winner of the Miss USA pageant
on Sunday.
Deshauna Barber, an IT analyst for the Department of
Commerce, triumphed over 51 other contestants, including first
runner-up Chelsea Hardin, representing Hawaii, to claim victory
in the annual contest which was held at the T-Mobile Arena in
Las Vegas.
As one of the contestants, Barber was asked a question about
women soldiers and replied "We are just as tough as men."
For her question as one of five finalists, Hardin was asked
whether she would support Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump,
former owner of the pageant, if the U.S. election were held
tomorrow.
The question brought jeers from the audience and criticism
on social media. In her reply, Hardin declined to name either
candidate, instead addressing qualities a president should
possess.
The other finalists were from Georgia, Alabama and
California.
Barber will go on to compete as the U.S. representative at
the annual Miss Universe pageant later this year.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Robert Birsel)