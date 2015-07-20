By Mariko Lochridge
| LOS ANGELES, July 19
LOS ANGELES, July 19 Construction company
Mitsubishi Materials Corp became the first major
Japanese company to apologize for using captured American
soldiers as slave laborers during World War Two, offering
remorse on Sunday for "the tragic events in our past."
A company representative offered the apology on behalf of
its predecessor, Mitsubishi Mining Co, at a special ceremony at
a Los Angeles museum.
"Today we apologize remorsefully for the tragic events in
our past," Mitsubishi Materials Senior Executive Officer Hikaru
Kimura told an audience at the Simon Wiesenthal Center's Museum
of Tolerance in Los Angeles.
In all, about 12,000 American prisoners of war were put into
forced labor by the Japanese government and private companies
seeking to fill a wartime labor shortage, of whom more than
1,100 died, said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, an associate dean at the
Simon Wiesenthal Center.
Six prisoner-of-war camps in Japan were linked to the
Mitsubishi conglomerate during the war, and they held 2,041
prisoners, more than 1,000 of whom were American, according to
nonprofit research center Asia Policy Point.
Mitsubishi Materials Corp's predecessor ran four sites that
at the time of liberation in 1945 held about 876 American
prisoners of war. Twenty-seven Americans died in those camps,
Asia Policy Point said.
While previous Japanese prime ministers have apologized for
Japan's aggression during World War Two, private corporations
have been less contrite.
On Sunday, Kimura was flanked by Yukio Okamoto, a forced
laborer in a copper mine and a special advisor to Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, along with an image of American and
Japanese flags.
In the audience were other forced labor survivors and family
members.
"This is a glorious day," said 94-year-old veteran James
Murphy, who survived working at Mitsubishi Mining's Osarizawa
Copper Mine and the infamous Bataan Death March in the
Philippines. "For 70 years we wanted this."
The apology comes near the 70th anniversary of the end of
the war.
It also comes amid a lawsuit in which the descendants of
hundreds of Chinese men forced to work in wartime Japan are
seeking millions of dollars in compensation from a subsidiary of
Mitsubishi Corp and a joint venture between Mitsubishi
Corp and Mitsubishi Materials Corp.
Kimura declined to discuss the lawsuit. He also declined to
discuss whether the apology would be echoed by other companies
that benefited from the labor of captured soldiers.
(Reporting by Mariko Lochridge in Los Angeles; Writing by Eric
M. Johnson; Editing by Eric Walsh)