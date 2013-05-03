NEW YORK May 3 The Pulitzer Prize-winning
author of "To Kill A Mockingbird," Harper Lee, on Friday sued
her literary agent, claiming he tricked her into assigning the
copyright on her book to him.
The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan against
Samuel Pinkus, the son-in-law of Lee's long-time agent, Eugene
Winick, who had represented her for more than 40 years. When
Winick became ill in 2002, Pinkus diverted several of Winick's
clients to his own company, the lawsuit said.
According to the lawsuit, Pinkus in 2007 "engaged in a
scheme to dupe" the then 80-year-old Lee into assigning her "To
Kill a Mockingbird" copyright without any payment.
Lee, who is now 87 years old, resides in Monroeville,
Alabama. She is rarely seen in public.
Gloria Phares, an attorney for Lee, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Pinkus engineered the transfer of Lee's rights to secure
himself "irrevocable" interest in the income derived from her
book and to avoid paying legal obligations he owed to his
father-in-law's company for royalties that Pinkus allegedly
misappropriated, the lawsuit said.
Lee was suffering from declining hearing and eyesight, and
has no memory of agreeing to relinquish her rights or signing
the agreement the memorializes the purported transfer, according
to the court papers.
"To Kill A Mockingbird" was published in 1960 and is
considered a classic. It has sold more than 30 million copies.
Pinkus did not immediately respond to an email requesting
comment.
The lawsuit asks the court to assign any rights in the book
owned by Pinkus or any entities controlled by him to Lee, and
asks that any commissions Pinkus received since the 2007 date be
returned to her.
Pinkus in recent years has not provided royalty statements
to explain money earned by the book, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit also alleged Pinkus failed to respond to offers
by publisher HarperCollins to discuss licensing e-book rights
and did not respond to the publisher's request for assistance
related to the 50th anniversary of the publishing of "To Kill A
Mockingbird."
"To Kill A Mockingbird" tells the story of two children
growing up in a small southern town. The book addresses racial
injustice, as the children's attorney father is selected to
defend a black man accused of raping a white woman. The man is
convicted despite his innocence.
It is the only novel that Lee ever published.
(Reporting By Erin Geiger Smith in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)