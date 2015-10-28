NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. interest rates futures added to earlier losses on Wednesday as traders renewed bets on a U.S. interest rate increase in December after the central bank hinted it would consider such move despite recent signs of slower domestic growth.

Federal funds futures imply traders now see a 47 percent chance the Fed would end its near zero interest rate policy at its next meeting on Dec 15-16.

This compared with a 34 percent chance prior to the release of the latest statement from the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting group.

The FOMC held a meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The committee continues to see the risks to the outlook for economic activity and the labor market as nearly balanced," the FOMC said in its statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)