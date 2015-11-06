NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. interest rates futures
tumbled on Friday as a robust October U.S. jobs report raised
expectations the Federal Reserve could end its near zero
interest rate policy at its Dec. 15-16 meeting following further
improvement in the labor market.
The U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased
271,000 last month, the largest rise since December 2014 and
blowing past the 180,000 gain forecast among analysts polled by
Reuters.
Rates futures implied traders see a 70 percent chance of a
Fed rate increase next month, up from a 58 percent at Thursday's
close and up from 5 percent a month ago, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
Most federal funds futures for mid-2016 to mid-2017 delivery
were down 6.0 to 11.5 basis points on the day.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)