By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 23 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury
bills due in early November rose on Friday as the government
approached its borrowing cap, and there were no immediate signs
Congress will approve a proposal to raise it.
Adding to the upward pressure on T-bill rates was a broad
sell-off in U.S. Treasuries as investors jumped into stocks and
other risky assets on upbeat corporate results and an interest
rate cut from China.
There are hopes that if Republican Congressman Paul Ryan
were to win the race for speaker of the U.S. House of
Representatives, the debt ceiling deal would materialize before
the deadline.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said the government would
exhaust its borrowing capacity by Nov. 3, while analysts
forecast the Treasury would not have enough cash to meet its
debt payments in mid-November.
Republicans are scheduled to nominate a new speaker on Oct.
28, with a vote by the full House on Oct. 29.
"A Ryan Speakership has become clearer. That's played into
people's psyche," said Lance Pan, director of research and
strategy at Capital Advisors Group in Newton, Massachusetts.
Interest rates on T-bill issues due Nov. 5 and Nov. 12 were
up 2 basis points from late on Thursday at 0.0800 percent and
0.1350 percent, respectively, according to Tradeweb.
About $56 billion worth of bills are scheduled to mature on
Nov. 5 and another $78 billion are set to come due on Nov. 12,
according to Reuters data.
Rates on T-bills that mature after Nov. 12 into early March
were quoted at zero to 0.0250 percent.
"While the probability of an actual missed payment may be
low, the cost could be high for investors whose cash or
collateral management strategies depend on timely maturity
payments for T-bills," Citi analyst Andrew Hollenhorst wrote in
a research note on Friday.
The $2.7 trillion money market fund industry, which is a
major holder of U.S. T-bills, has been tracking the development
on whether the debt ceiling would be raised.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)