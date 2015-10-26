NEW YORK Oct 26 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury
bills due Nov. 12 fell to their lowest in a week on Monday
following news congressional negotiators are close to a deal on
federal spending and to raise the government's debt ceiling.
U.S. borrowing authority would be extended until March 2017
under a deal being negotiated by congressional leaders and the
White House, according to a U.S. House of Representatives source
on Monday.
Rates on T-bills that mature in Nov. 12 had jumped on fears
the Treasury Department would delay repayment on these debt
issues if it were to run out of cash.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned the government would
exhaust its borrowing capacity by Nov. 3, while analysts
forecast the government would run out of money by mid-November
based on that date.
Roughly $78 billion worth of T-bills are scheduled to mature
on Nov. 12.
In early Monday afternoon, interest rates on T-bills due
Nov. 12 were quoted at 0.0425-0.0550 percent, down
7.5 basis points from late on Friday, according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)