NEW YORK Oct 26 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills due Nov. 12 fell to their lowest in a week on Monday following news congressional negotiators are close to a deal on federal spending and to raise the government's debt ceiling.

U.S. borrowing authority would be extended until March 2017 under a deal being negotiated by congressional leaders and the White House, according to a U.S. House of Representatives source on Monday.

Rates on T-bills that mature in Nov. 12 had jumped on fears the Treasury Department would delay repayment on these debt issues if it were to run out of cash.

Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned the government would exhaust its borrowing capacity by Nov. 3, while analysts forecast the government would run out of money by mid-November based on that date.

Roughly $78 billion worth of T-bills are scheduled to mature on Nov. 12.

In early Monday afternoon, interest rates on T-bills due Nov. 12 were quoted at 0.0425-0.0550 percent, down 7.5 basis points from late on Friday, according to Tradeweb.

