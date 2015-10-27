NEW YORK Oct 27 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury bills due through year-end slipped into negative territory on Tuesday as investor demand returned in the wake of a tentative deal on a two-year U.S. budget deal and an extension of the federal debt ceiling.

Investors had worried repayments of T-bills that mature in the coming weeks would be delayed if government borrowing capacity was not increased.

Interest rates on T-bills due Nov. 5 were quoted at -0.005 to 0.005 percent, down 5 basis points from late Monday, while those due Nov. 12 were quoted at -0.0100 to 0.005 percent, a little over 5 basis points lower, according to Tradeweb.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)