NEW YORK Oct 27 Interest rates on U.S. Treasury
bills due through year-end slipped into negative territory on
Tuesday as investor demand returned in the wake of a tentative
deal on a two-year U.S. budget deal and an extension of the
federal debt ceiling.
Investors had worried repayments of T-bills that mature in
the coming weeks would be delayed if government borrowing
capacity was not increased.
Interest rates on T-bills due Nov. 5 were
quoted at -0.005 to 0.005 percent, down 5 basis points from late
Monday, while those due Nov. 12 were quoted at
-0.0100 to 0.005 percent, a little over 5 basis points lower,
according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)