NEW YORK Oct 28 Interest rates on U.S. six-month Treasury bills rose to their highest levels in 5-1/2 weeks on Wednesday in advance of a Congressional vote on a federal budget and the debt ceiling, which would allow the government to issue more T-bills.

A tentative deal struck on Monday involves a two-year federal budget and extends the Treasury Department's borrowing authority until March 2017.

Congress must approve the deal. The House of Representatives is tentatively set for a vote later Wednesday, while the Senate has yet to set a time.

Six-month T-bill rates were up 2 basis points at 0.200 percent, their highest level since Sept. 17, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)