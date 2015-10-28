NEW YORK Oct 28 Interest rates on U.S.
six-month Treasury bills rose to their highest levels in 5-1/2
weeks on Wednesday in advance of a Congressional vote on a
federal budget and the debt ceiling, which would allow the
government to issue more T-bills.
A tentative deal struck on Monday involves a two-year
federal budget and extends the Treasury Department's borrowing
authority until March 2017.
Congress must approve the deal. The House of Representatives
is tentatively set for a vote later Wednesday, while the Senate
has yet to set a time.
Six-month T-bill rates were up 2 basis points at
0.200 percent, their highest level since Sept. 17, according to
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)