NEW YORK Oct 29 A benchmark rate on what banks charge each other for three-month dollars on Thursday recorded its biggest one-day rise since August after the Federal Reserve left the door open for a possible rate increase in December.

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank as expected left its policy rate near zero. However, it kept its option to raise rate at its Dec. 15-16 meeting, citing ongoing improvement in the labor market.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars rose to 0.32890 percent, up 0.70 basis point which was the steepest daily increase since a 0.84 basis point jump on Aug. 17.

Thursday's fixing was also the highest since Sept. 17 when it was 0.34510 percent.

Libor is a global benchmark for $350 trillion worth of financial products worldwide.

