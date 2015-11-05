NEW YORK Nov 5 Interest rates on U.S. six-month Treasury bills rose on Thursday to their highest in more than six years on expectations of rising supply and bets the Federal Reserve will raise rates in December.

In the wake of last week's deal that raised the U.S. federal debt ceiling, analysts forecast the Treasury Department would ramp up sales of short-term debt before year-end to restock its coffers to at least $150 billion.

On Tuesday, the Treasury had $41 billion in cash on hand.

This week, top Fed officials including Fed Chair Janet Yellen signaled they would consider ending their near-zero interest rate policy at their Dec. 15-16 policy meeting if the economy improves further.

The six-month T-bill rate was up 0.5 basis point to 0.2750 percent after reaching 0.2820 percent, a level not seen since early September 2009, according to Reuters data.

The Treasury is scheduled to announce the auction sizes of three- and six-month T-bills for next week at 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) . (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)