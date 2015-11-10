NEW YORK Nov 10 U.S. interest rates futures held steady to firmer on Tuesday as some traders clung to their view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December on expectations of an improving domestic jobs market.

Rates futures imply traders have priced in a 68 percent chance of a rate hike at the Fed's Dec. 15-16 policy meeting, compared with 72 percent at Monday's close, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Economists in a Reuters poll released on Tuesday assigned a similar probability the U.S. central bank would increase its policy rate target for the first time in nine years.

