By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Nov 13 U.S. interest rates futures hit
session highs on Friday as traders pared bets on the Federal
Reserve tightening monetary policy following
weaker-than-expected October data on domestic retail sales and
producer prices.
Cost for banks to borrow dollars remained elevated with the
three-month London interbank offered rate rising its
highest level since September 2012.
Rates futures implied traders see a 66 percent chance the
central bank will raise interest rates from near zero for the
first time in nine years at its December 15-16 policy meeting.
This was lower than 70 percent at Thursday's close,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
On Friday, the U.S.government said retail sales edged up 0.1
percent last month, falling short of a 0.3 percent increase
forecast among analysts polled by Reuters, while producer prices
fell 0.4 percent last month, compared with an expected 0.2
percent increase.
While rates futures firmed a tad, borrowing costs for
dollars ended higher on the week as banks sought to restrain
their wholesale lending as year-end approaches, analysts said.
In the $5 trillion repurchase agreement market, interest
rates finished at 0.23 percent, up from 0.18
percent on Thursday and 0.15 percent from a year ago, according
to ICAP.
In the currency market, the interest rate spread on a
three-month swap contract to exchange euro-denominated payments
for dollar-pegged payments hovered at its widest level since
July 2012.
Banks and hedge funds use these products for currency bets,
while U.S. companies use them to hedge their non-dollar
denominated bonds.
The cost premium, measured by the
three-month London interbank offered rate on dollars
over the three-month rate on euros, was unchanged on
the day at minus 45 basis points on Friday, according to ICAP.
Three-month dollar Libor climbed to 0.36360 percent, while
its euro counterpart held at a record low of minus 0.09214
percent.
Money market reform has likely resulted in higher costs for
foreign banks to borrow dollars, as some money funds have pared
or shed their holdings of commercial paper, certificates of
deposits and other non-Treasury securities, analysts said.
This may have led some European banks to rely on cross
currency swaps to access dollars, said Andrew Hollenhorst, a
Citi interest rates strategist.
"Foreign banks that source USD (dollar) funding for their
USD assets may need to rely more heavily on swapping local
currency into USD as funding through MMF (money market funds)
becomes more expensive," Hollenhorst wrote in a research note on
Friday.
