NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. interest rates futures
were steady to lower on Wednesday as remarks from several top
Federal Reserve officials reinforced the notion the central bank
would raise interest rates at its policy meeting in December.
Rates futures implied traders see a 72 percent chance of a
rate lift-off in December, compared with 64 percent on Tuesday,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
"I am now reasonably satisfied the situation has settled
down... So I am comfortable with moving off zero soon,
conditioned on no marked deterioration in economic conditions,"
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart told a
conference of bankers, traders and regulators at an event in New
York.
The pace of rate hikes will likely be "relatively gradual or
shallow," Lockhart said.
Rates futures suggested traders expect a 60 percent
likelihood the Fed would increase rates again at its June 2016
meeting, compared with 54 percent on Tuesday.
Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester said the U.S. economy
could handle a modest rate hike, while New York Fed President
William Dudley said he doesn't expect "huge surprise" or a big
market reaction when the Fed begins raising rates.
Mester and Dudley were speaking at the same event as
Lockhart.
