* Money market mutual funds seen lacking safety net
* Treasury guarantee program not renewable
* Fed facilities used in 2008 unlikely to be reprised
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 When Lehman Brothers
collapsed in 2008 and shattered the belief that U.S. money
market funds would never "break the buck," Washington rushed to
limit the damage.
But as Europe's debt crisis threatens to put the U.S.
financial system under strain again, U.S. policymakers are
worried they cannot turn to those same, impromptu tools to
shore up the $2.6 trillion money markets industry.
"We've done a lot to prepare the banking sector," Jeffrey
Lacker, president of the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank, said on
Wednesday. "I'm less confident about the money market funds and
their ability to weather major problems at European
institutions."
Senior U.S. officials are alarmed by the deepening of the
European debt crisis. Its spread to Italy, the euro zone's
third-biggest economy, is seen as inevitably leading to
spillovers across the Atlantic, in part through the holdings of
money market funds of European securities.
Many investors believe money funds are as safe as
lower-yielding bank accounts even though it is common knowledge
that that they are not backed by the federal insurance that
protects bank deposits.
During the chaos of 2008, dozens of money funds struggled
to maintain $1 per share, but only one, Reserve Primary Fund,
reported a net asset value below that level.
Less well known, and of concern to U.S. officials, is that
the money funds cannot count on the protection measures that
were pulled together to help them in 2008.
NO EASY OPTIONS
The Treasury Department is barred from reprising a
guarantee program under the terms of the 2008 bailout of the
U.S. banking system. Congress, which agreed to the bailout only
reluctantly, prohibited renewing the program on grounds that it
was providing a false sense of security to investors who might
expect government protection again in the future.
The Federal Reserve is also unlikely to dust off either of
two facilities it set up in 2008 to ensure money market funds
had cash to meet redemption requests -- the Asset-Backed
Commercial Paper Money Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility and the
less-used Money Market Investor Funding Facility.
Today's rock-bottom interest rates and the fact that the
government would need to charge fees for such guarantees mean
that those types of emergency facilities would likely not be
effective as a backstop.
Limitations on the Fed's emergency authority -- it can no
longer intervene to protect individual firms as it did in 2008,
but must provide aid to an entire asset class -- may further
cramp the central bank's nimbleness in responding to a crisis.
Another Fed emergency liquidity facility dating from the
U.S. financial meltdown depended on a promise that the Treasury
would absorb some of the losses if the collateral financial
institutions pledged lost value. U.S. lawmakers are now on a
debt-cutting crusade and are unlikely to approve more bailout
funds for the Treasury to use in that way any time soon.
NERVOUS INVESTORS
All this has left some investors nervous about their
exposure to what they used to see as the safe havens of money
funds, managers said.
Such funds "breaking the buck are far and few between, but
nowadays, everyone is looking at Europe, and they are seeing
things they thought wouldn't happen now happening," said King
Lip, chief investment officer at Baker Avenue Asset Management
in San Francisco.
The firm manages about $750 million in assets.
He said about 25 percent of the firm's investments are in
money markets that had been carefully vetted.
"We've had clients asking us to move to cash," Lip said.
"We're getting more and more requests to move to cash entirely
rather than invest in money markets."
Top Fed officials have urged putting money funds on a
tighter leash, saying they should be required to hold capital
buffers to discourage clients from panic withdrawals.
"Given the systemic importance of the money market mutual
fund industry, it is critical that one way or another we make
the industry less susceptible to credit shocks and liquidity
runs," Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren
said in September.
Strains in money funds re-emerged over the summer on
concerns about their holdings of commercial paper issued by
troubled European banks. Outflows spiked in July as investors
worried about the fight in the U.S. Congress over raising the
U.S. debt ceiling.
In response, some of the largest funds cut their European
bank holdings and shortened the weighted average maturities of
the assets they owned. Outflows ultimately stabilized after a
debt deal was reached in the U.S. Congress.
Various academics and regulators have backed a shift to a
share price that can fluctuate, as opposed to the current money
fund practice of guaranteeing a stable $1 per share value. But
many companies worry such a change would drive away customers.
Some industry counterproposals involve building up extra
capital in some type of "buffer" to backstop money funds that
run into trouble. Asset management executives also say that
changes put in place by the Securities Exchange Commission at
the start of 2010 already have made the funds much more robust
than during the crisis, including tightening credit quality
standards and imposing liquidity requirements.
Investors are watching the situation closely.
Evensky & Katz, a registered investment adviser in Coral
Gables, Florida, with $700 million in assets under management,
is considering whether to pull out of money market funds. But
for now, it is leaning toward staying in, said Harold Evensky,
the firm's president.
"We don't think any of the money market funds we use have
significant exposure to Europe and if there was an issue, we
have little doubt that they would cover it," he said.
