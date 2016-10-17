Oct 17 The U.S. money market fund industry has undergone a shake-up in the past 12 months as fund companies convert some of their prime funds, which invest mainly in corporate debt, into ones that own only government debt to avoid rules that went into effect on Oct. 14. These rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are aimed at safeguarding the sector, currently worth $2.7 trillion, from the sort of panicked withdrawals that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers and contributed to the credit crunch that ensued during the financial crisis of 2008-09. Under the SEC rules, institutional prime funds and some tax-free funds must allow their share price to "float" from $1 and/or impose fees and limit redemptions during times of financial turmoil. Since last August, prime fund assets have fallen about $1 trillion and tax-free fund assets have declined by some $100 billion, according to data firm iMoneynet. Corporate treasurers who have traditionally used money market funds as an alternative to cash deposit accounts dislike a floating share price because it requires them to track numerous tiny gains and losses. In September 2008, the share value of the Reserve Primary Fund, a money market mutual fund, fell below $1 or "broke the buck" shortly after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. The fund had held a heavy amount of Lehman debt whose values plummeted. The demise of the Reserve Primary Fund resulted in a near paralysis of money markets, a key source of bank funding, and raised fears of a global market meltdown. This led to intervention from the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to inject massive sums of cash into the financial system. The table below shows the shift in assets and number of funds in categories tracked by iMoneynet: Assets Number of Assets Number of ($bln) funds ($bln)9/30 funds 8/31/2015 8/31/2015 /2016 9/30/2016 Govt 183.85 155 499.63 216 retail Prime 466.97 236 260.29 130 retail Govt 792.52 321 1,476.4 355 instit. Prime 995.88 256 260.03 172 instit. Tax-free 111.50 81 60.61 61 natl retail Tax-free 63.15 116 25.15 70 natl instit. State 61.50 101 41.30 87 specific tax-free retail State 8.07 86 1.43 26 specific tax-free instit. Total 2,683.43 1,352 2,624.86 1,117 All Govt 976.37 1,976.03 All Prime 1,462.85 520.33 (Reporting by Richard Leong. Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Andrew Hay)