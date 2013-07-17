NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. prime money market funds reduced their holdings of European bank debt in June as investors favored government securities over money funds at quarter-end, according to a report by JPMorgan Securities released on Wednesday.

Prime money funds' exposure to euro zone banks fell by $18 billion to $200 billion last month. Since the end of 2012, the funds have trimmed their holdings of that region's bank paper by $2 billion, JPMorgan said.