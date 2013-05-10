NEW YORK May 10 U.S. prime money market funds
slightly increased their holdings of euro zone bank debt in
April after Cyprus received a bailout to manage its bank
problems, according to a report by JPMorgan Securities released
on Friday.
The report showed the funds raised their ownership of euro
zone securities by $3 billion, to $206 billion, last month, led
by modest increases in German and French bank debt that included
commercial paper, repurchase agreements and time deposits.
In March, these funds slashed their holdings in euro zone
bank debt by $44 billion, which was the largest monthly decline
since last June.
Renewed purchases in euro zone paper in April brought prime
funds' exposure to the region up by $4 billion since the end of
December 2012, JPMorgan said.
Investors feared that a meltdown of Cyprus' banking sector
due to bad loans could ripple across the euro zone. The island
nation eventually clinched a deal to secure a 10 billion euro
($13 billion) bailout from international lenders.
"With Cypriot headlines largely behind us, prime (funds)
kept their euro zone holdings mostly intact," JPMorgan analysts
wrote in their latest report.
Prime money funds also raised their holdings of U.S. bank
debt by $5 billion, to $176 billion in April, reversing some of
the $15 billion decline in March.
On the other hand, they reduced their stakes in Canadian and
Australian bank debt last month by $15 billion, to $158
billion, and $11 billion, to $100 billion, respectively,
JPMorgan said.