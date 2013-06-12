Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. prime money market funds increased their holdings of euro zone bank debt in May as a part of a broader move into higher-yielding investments, according to a report by JPMorgan Securities released on Wednesday.
The report showed the funds raised their ownership of euro zone securities by $12 billion, to $217 billion, last month, led by an increase in French bank debt that included certificates of deposits and time deposits, JPMorgan said.
On a year-to-date basis, the funds' euro zone bank exposure increased by $15 billion. (Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).