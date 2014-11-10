WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. regulators are working
on rules that would require investment advisers, credit card
firms and check cashers, among others, to serve as informers on
white collar crime, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, known as FinCEN,
is working on rules that would require those entities to file
formal reports notifying U.S. authorities of any suspicious
trading by employees or outside parties, said David Cohen, U.S.
Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial
intelligence.
Banks, brokerages and mutual funds are already required to
file suspicious activity reports, or SARs, with FinCEN to fight
insider trading and money laundering.
But U.S. regulators have been working for several years on
how to expand the rules to hedge funds and others to close a big
gap in U.S. anti-money laundering enforcement.
Cohen said there was an "expanding universe" of entities
that are important to the financial sector and have insight into
financial crime, including commodity hedge funds and retail
foreign exchange dealers.
"If we are to be as effective as possible in countering
illicit finance, we must begin applying appropriate
record-keeping, reporting and program requirements to those
entities," Cohen said in a speech at an American Bankers
Association conference.
The filing of SARs took on new urgency for the financial
industry in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United
States as federal lawmakers moved to require banks to become
more aggressive in tracking money flows by terror groups.
DE-RISKING SCRUTINY
Greater regulator scrutiny has also prompted some banks to
stop dealing with risky clients entirely, even if such business
is legal, a process known as "de-risking."
A top Bank of England regulator warned last week that the
over-zealous application of anti-money laundering rules is
hampering British banks abroad and cutting off poorer countries
from global financial markets.
Banks, including HSBC and Standard Chartered
, have been fined hundreds of millions of dollars by
U.S. regulators in recent years, and banks fear they could be
held liable even if they are only indirectly connected to
someone involved in money laundering.
In response, many banks have shut down accounts for clients
they view as risky, such as money service businesses that
transfer billions of dollars in remittances to economies, from
Somalia to South America, for fear the cash-dealing firms could
be exploited by money launderers.
Cohen urged financial institutions to continue dealing with
risky clients, despite the recent large fines against banks.
"These enforcement actions were not taken because of minor
mistakes," he said. "So even as we promote financial integrity
through regulatory and enforcement actions, financial
institutions need not 'de-risk' to protect themselves."
FinCEN is set to issue a statement later on Monday that
should help the financial industry maintain accounts with money
transfer businesses despite their risks, Cohen said. The
Treasury also plans to hold a public forum in January to address
compliance with regard to money service businesses.
