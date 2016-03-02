NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. short-term interest rates held earlier losses on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showed overall economic growth but conditions varied across regions and industries.

The central bank's collection of anecdotes of business activities was released in advance of its upcoming policy meeting on March 16-17.

Federal funds futures implied traders see only a 4 percent likelihood the Fed would increase the range on its policy rate by 25 basis points at the upcoming Fed meeting from the current 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Fed funds futures suggested traders are pricing a 61 percent chance of a rate hike by year-end. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)