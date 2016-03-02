NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. short-term interest rates
held earlier losses on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve's latest
Beige Book showed overall economic growth but conditions varied
across regions and industries.
The central bank's collection of anecdotes of business
activities was released in advance of its upcoming policy
meeting on March 16-17.
Federal funds futures implied traders see only a 4 percent
likelihood the Fed would increase the range on its policy rate
by 25 basis points at the upcoming Fed meeting from the current
0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch
program.
Fed funds futures suggested traders are pricing a 61 percent
chance of a rate hike by year-end.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)