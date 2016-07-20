July 20 The U.S. Treasury Department's research
arm, Office of Financial Research, on Wednesday launched an
online tool that allows investors to analyze the securities held
by money market mutual funds.
The introduction of OFR's "Money Market Monitor" comes at
time when regulators have tightened oversight of the $2.7
trillion industry following the collapse of the Reserve Primary
Fund in September 2008 at the height of the global financial
crisis when its share price fell below $1.
Money funds play a critical role in wholesale short-term
financing. During the financial crisis concerns emerged about
Lehman Brothers and the rest of Wall Street's exposure to
subprime mortgage debt. Investors pulled out of money market
funds holding debt issued by these banks, causing the value of
the funds to plummet and cutting off a key source of funding for
the banks.
In October, institutional prime money funds, which can
invest in riskier corporate securities in addition to government
debt, will be required to use a floating share price rather than
a fixed $1 per-share price as part of post-crisis reforms to the
market.
"A lack of detailed data about fund holdings blocked
regulators from seeing risks quickly in 2008. Since then,
regulators have begun to require funds to report detailed data
about their holdings more frequently," OFR deputy director for
research and analysis Stacey Schreft said in a statement.
The Money Market Monitor analyzes more than 4 million
records on monthly data of about 500 funds over five years based
on these funds' monthly filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
New data will be available on the OFR money fund program
after the fifth business day of each month.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)