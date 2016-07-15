* Dollar Libor reaches highest level in more than 7 years
* Fed's dollar swap line usage edges up after Brexit
* Dollar/euro cross-currency swap widest since December
NEW YORK, July 15 Wall Street and banks face an
increasingly tough climate to fund their dollar-based trades as
the money fund industry embarks on changes to comply with
tougher regulations and investors are reluctant to lend in the
wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Several gauges in the U.S. dollar funding market suggest
banks here and aboard are having a harder time raising cash.
The difference between what banks pay for U.S. dollars and
the Federal Reserve's expected policy interest rates on Friday
hit its widest since August 2012.
The spread between the two rates has widened 4 basis points
to 30 basis since Britain's surprise vote on June 23 to leave
the EU.
The London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) on three-month
dollars was fixed at 0.68785 percent on Friday, its
highest since May 20, 2009.
The three-month overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate
, traders' estimate of what the Fed would target for
what banks charge to borrow each other's excess reserves, was
0.3870 percent.
Another sign of a decline in dollar availability is a pickup
in foreign central banks' usage of dollar swap lines with the
Federal Reserve.
On Thursday, the Fed said it provided $2.22 billion of
dollars to the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan in the
week ended July 13.
The Fed has established swap arrangements with the Bank of
Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the
Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan to respond to the
re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.
Prior to Brexit, none of these overseas central banks tapped
their swap lines with the Fed.
Still their usage of the dollar swap lines is miniscule when
compared with the height of the global credit crunch in
December 2008, when it reached $582 billion.
In the currency market, the cost premium on
three-month cross-currency swap contracts, measured by the
three-month dollar LIBOR over the three-month rate on euros
, was quoted about minus 51.625 basis points late
Friday, ICAP data showed.
This was the steepest premium for players to exchange
euro-denominated payments for dollar-pegged payments since early
December.
Banks and hedge funds use these swaps for currency bets,
while U.S. companies use them to hedge their non-dollar
denominated bonds.
