* Futures imply traders see 72 pct chance of Dec U.S. rate hike

* Mixed U.S. data suggest modest U.S. economic expansion

* Dollar Libor rises after Fed leaves rates unchanged (Updates market action, adds quote)

NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. short-term interest rates futures held steady on Thursday in the wake of the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged and ahead of the release of the government's October nonfarm payrolls report.

Earlier Thursday, data showed weekly domestic jobless claims hit a nearly three-month high, while a private index on U.S. services activity fell more than forecast in October. On the other hand, worker productivity in the third quarter increased at its fastest pace in two years.

The latest U.S. data did not alter traders' views about the prospect of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve at its Dec. 13-14 meeting.

"Today's data simply reaffirm the belief that the economy is moving ahead at the pace that we have seen for several years now. With the October jobs report being released tomorrow, there is little reason for investors to go out on the limb," Joel Naroff, president of Naroff Economic Advisors wrote in a research note.

On Wednesday, the Fed as expected left its target range on interest rates unchanged at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent and kept the door open to raise them as the case for such a move has "continued to strengthen."

Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 72 percent chance that the U.S. central bank would raise its target range by a quarter-point to between 0.50 percent and 0.75 percent in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

After Thursday's batch of mixed economic data, traders await the Labor Department's jobs report for October. Economists polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers hired 175,000 workers last month with the jobless rate falling to 4.9 percent.

The Labor Department will release its October payrolls report at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) on Friday.

Meanwhile, a key measure on interbank borrowing costs ticked higher on Thursday.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars rose for the first time in six sessions to 0.88094 percent, up from 0.87567 percent on Wednesday.

Libor is a benchmark rate for about $350 trillion worth of financial products worldwide. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)