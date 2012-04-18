LAS VEGAS, April 18 Money market funds, which
came under scrutiny after the financial crisis, should be made
more stable, a senior Treasury official said on Wednesday.
Although they are more resilient today, "further steps are
needed to improve the stability of the industry and reduce money
funds' susceptibility to runs," said Mary Miller, assistant
secretary for financial markets at the U.S. Treasury at a
conference of the National Federation of Municipal Analysts.
"The SEC and other members of the Financial Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC) are actively discussing the most
appropriate way to affect this, while preserving the usefulness
of these funds for investors and issuers, including those in the
municipal market" she added about the work of the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The $3.7 trillion municipal bond market is also watching how
the federal government will implement the "Volcker Rule,"
designed to curb the risks that banks take with depositor
dollars, a practice known as proprietary trading.
The Dodd-Frank reform law passed in the wake of the 2008
financial crisis included the rule, and now agencies must devise
ways to carry it out.
One question emerged from among the more than 18,000 comments
submitted in response to the proposed rule, Miller said: what is
the definition of a municipal security?
The market is concerned about potential distortions
springing from the proposal's differential treatment of direct
obligations and agency obligations.
While the rule included an exemption to ensure that state
and local governments would still be able to raise money in the
municipal bond market by allowing banks to buy their debt, bonds
issued by public agencies or authorities would be subject to
restrictions.
With the rule, Treasury wants to preserve the safety of
financial markets, as well as their liquidity and efficiency,
Miller said, adding it is "committed to achieving the right
balance in the final rule."
"It is important to separate risky proprietary trading
activity from the federal safety net. But as a former investor,
including during the financial crisis, I also appreciate the
role of market-making and know the importance of deep, liquid
markets," she said.
During times of market stress, "it is essential to have
buyers who are willing to step up and buy a position," she said.
(Reporting by Tiziana Barghini; additional reporting by Lisa
Lambert in Washington; editing by Todd Eastham)