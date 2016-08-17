NEW YORK Aug 17 U.S. interest rates futures
turned higher on Wednesday, erasing their earlier losses, as
traders reduced their bets on a U.S. rate increase following the
release of minutes on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in
July.
Federal funds futures for December delivery were up 1 basis
point at 99.53. This implied traders saw a 47 percent chance the
central bank would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting, down
from 58 percent shortly before the release of the minutes,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)