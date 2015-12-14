NEW YORK Dec 14 Interest rates on longer-dated U.S. Treasury bills edged up on Monday as traders wait to see whether the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates for the first time in nine years this week.

Short-term interest rates futures implied traders have priced in an 81 percent chance the U.S. central bank will end its near-zero rate policy on Wednesday, up from 79 percent at Friday's close, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

One-month and three-month bill rates, however, were little changed to lower on demand for these near cash equivalents into year-end and safe-haven bids due to worries about tumbling oil prices and heavy losses in the stock market, analysts said.

On the open market, the six-month T-bill rate was last at 0.5125 percent, up marginally from Friday, while the one-year rate was last at 0.6675 percent, up 1.5 basis points, according to Reuters data.

Last week, the six-month bill rate climbed to 0.5760 percent, which was the highest since November 2008, and the one-year T-bill rate reached 0.7620 percent, the highest since December 2008.

One-month bill rates were 0.1025 percent, down 3 basis points, while three-month T-bill rates were flat at 0.2225 percent.

The U.S. Treasury Department sold $28 billion of three-month bills at an interest rate of 0.28 percent for a second week. This was the highest three-month interest rate at an auction since March 2, 2009.

It also sold $26 billion of six-month bills at an interest rate of 0.585 percent, the highest since 0.84 percent at a six-month bill sale on Nov. 17, 2008. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)